Kim Kardashian West is releasing ''powder contour and highlight kits''.

The 36-year-old reality TV star launched her eponymous make-up line earlier this year and is now set to expand KKW Beauty with some exciting new products.

She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: ''My new @kkwbeauty powder contour and highlight kits are coming soon! I'll be doing a full reveal of the palette shades next week. I'm so proud of these new powder kits and I can't wait to share them with you guys.''

The news Kim is expanding her beauty collection comes as no surprise as celebrity make-up artist, Pat McGrath, has revealed the style icon is ''obsessed'' with make-up.

She said previously: ''Kim is one of those rare girlfriends who is truly just as obsessed with make-up as I am.''

And Pat has admitted she has spent hours talking about cosmetic products with the mother of two, which sees them exchange beauty secrets with one another.

Pat added: ''We can literally talk about products for hours! We share all our secrets.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently revealed that her ''daily glam routine'' takes two hours to perfect, although she spends the time catching up on e-mails, calls and social media whilst she is being pampered.

Speaking about the daily process on her website kimkardashianwest.com, the star said: ''I thought you guys might like a little peek into my daily glam routine.

''I do make-up and hair for about two hours every day! It's actually a great time for me to catch up on work emails, take some calls and see what you guys are up to on social media.''