Kim Kardashian West has released her family Christmas card.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account on Friday (13.12.19) to share the yearly festive greetings card of her, her husband Kanye West and their four children; North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, seven months, in matching grey tracksuits.

She captioned the photograph: ''The West Family Christmas Card 2019.''

The 39-year-old reality TV beauty has taken a different approach this year as she usually sends a Christmas card featuring her extended family - including her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and mother Kris Jenner - rather than the six of them.

Last year, fans were worried they wouldn't get the annual card as there had been talks about whether the famous family would or wouldn't be posing for the photo shoot alongside their children following the drama of 2018.

However, Khloe, 35, later teased that there would be one on the way.

When one fan asked if they would be keeping with the festive tradition, Khloe wrote on Twitter: ''I believe one will be coming very shortly.''

Kim said at the time that she was trying to organise a spontaneous shoot.

She explained: ''We're on set today for a secret project. I'm here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done. All right, so I can maybe pull this off in about an hour, but do we want a sister [and] mom Christmas card? Or do we want all the kids in it? I mean, I can try and get the kids here and surprise everyone. What do I do, guys? Christmas card today?''

It's not known whether Kim, Kanye and their children will feature in an extended family Christmas card this year or whether there will even be one at all.