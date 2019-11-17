Kim Kardashian West felt ''extremely emotional'' when Rodney Reed was granted a 120-day stay of execution.

The 39-year-old reality TV star was present when the death row inmate - who was originally set to be executed later this month - was given a stay of execution.

In a teaser clip from an interview with the 'Today' show, Kim was asked about Reed's reaction to the verdict and she shared: ''It was emotional. It was extremely emotional. And he said, 'Praise Jesus.'''

The stay of execution means that Reed - who was convicted of murder 21 years ago, but has always protested his innocence - will have his case reviewed by a court.

Meanwhile, Kim recently revealed that she felt ''honoured'' to meet with Reed.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was thrilled to come face-to-face with the man she has been campaigning to get released from prison, after he insisted he has evidence to prove his innocence.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Today, I had the honour of meeting #RodneyReed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration

''Words cannot describe the relief and hope that swept over the room in that moment. That hope had been building over the last few weeks around Rodney's case. We have seen Democrats and Republicans come together. We have seen grassroots activists and lawmakers link arms

''We have heard people all around the globe speak up. And all because of a deep belief that every man or woman accused of a crime - especially one punishable by death - deserves the chance to have all available evidence considered

''So grateful for the commitment and passion of everyone who voiced their support, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their recommendation to issue a 120 day reprieve, and the courts for issuing a stay! (sic)''