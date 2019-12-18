Kim Kardashian West says Kylie Jenner ''definitely'' isn't engaged to Travis Scott.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul sparked speculation she had been proposed to last Friday (13.12.19) when she rocked a giant dazzling ring in her Instagram Story.

However, her half sister Kim has dismissed the rumours that Kylie's on/off boyfriend Travis Scott - with whom she has 22-month-old daughter Stormi - had popped the question, though she couldn't say whether the pair, who split in October, were back together again.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Kim said: ''They're definitely not engaged.

''I think she bought that herself because she was showing us.''

Kim insisted the pair are ''really close friends'' and are ''co-parenting amazingly''.

Asked if they are dating, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''I honestly don't know, but I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly, I don't know the status if they're together or not. I don't think they are.''

As well as posting a snap of the ring, Kylie also shared a close up picture of her eyes, and wrote ''I miss you'' across it.

Kylie and Travis have been subjected to engagement rumours for some time.

Earlier this year, it was claimed the 'Sicko Mode' rapper got down on one knee during the Super Bowl, where he joined Maroon 5 on stage.

But Kylie said soon poured cold water on the gossip, as she insisted she would be sure to tell her fans the minute her relationship status changes.

In an interview with PAPER magazine, the reality star said she wasn't married or even engaged to 27-year-old Travis just yet, but if that changes, she added: ''I'll let everybody know.''

Her comments came after her older sister Kendall Jenner also quashed the rumours, saying that if Kylie had gotten engaged, she'd been keeping it a secret from her family.

Kendall said: ''If she did, she hasn't told the family yet. I don't think that has happened.''