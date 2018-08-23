Kim Kardashian West has lost 20lbs and is ''really proud'' of her new physique.
Kim Kardashian West is ''really proud'' of her weight loss.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has sparked concern with her recent slender frame but she ''feels good'' after dropping 20lbs thanks to tough workouts with her trainer Melissa Alcantara and making changes to her diet.
She said in an interview with E! News: ''I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don't do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, 'What are you doing?' She says, 'I don't care what, I just need to know.'
''I've been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary.
''I've lost 20 pounds and I'm really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I'm like 116 and it just feels good. I didn't see results right away, but when you stick with something and you're consistent, you will. So, I love it.''
The 37-year-old beauty - who has children North, five, Saint, two, and eight-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - has cut back on the amount of sugar she eats but there's some sweet treats she still can't resist.
She said: ''I don't really eat sugar the way that I used to. It doesn't really do it for me.
''I've kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it. And so I really do control that now. ... I don't want to ruin it by just stuffing my face.
''I love Häagen-Dazs ice cream. That's like my one go-to.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...