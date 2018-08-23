Kim Kardashian West is ''really proud'' of her weight loss.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has sparked concern with her recent slender frame but she ''feels good'' after dropping 20lbs thanks to tough workouts with her trainer Melissa Alcantara and making changes to her diet.

She said in an interview with E! News: ''I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don't do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, 'What are you doing?' She says, 'I don't care what, I just need to know.'

''I've been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary.

''I've lost 20 pounds and I'm really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I'm like 116 and it just feels good. I didn't see results right away, but when you stick with something and you're consistent, you will. So, I love it.''

The 37-year-old beauty - who has children North, five, Saint, two, and eight-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - has cut back on the amount of sugar she eats but there's some sweet treats she still can't resist.

She said: ''I don't really eat sugar the way that I used to. It doesn't really do it for me.

''I've kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it. And so I really do control that now. ... I don't want to ruin it by just stuffing my face.

''I love Häagen-Dazs ice cream. That's like my one go-to.''