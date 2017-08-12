Kim Kardashian West's ''priorities changed'' after having children.

The 36-year-old television personality has four-year-old daughter North and 20-monh-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West, and has taken to her blog to gush about her brood in honour of National Son's and Daughter's day on Friday (11.08.17).

She wrote: ''Having kids changes everything -- in the best way possible. Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star then shared the three most important lessons she has learned since being a mother - love, patience, and selflessness.

For the ''love'' portion of her post, Kim wrote: ''I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom [Kris Jenner] and dad [Robert Kardashian] felt with us.''

Next, Kim discussed her newfound patience, and said being a mother is the ''most important job'' she has.

She wrote: ''There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have. Each day, I learn something new from them and I'm so blessed to be able to be present for all of life's little moments.''

And Kim rounded off her blog post by discussing her new selfless nature, as she said having children has made her realise ''it's not about [her] any more''.

She concluded: ''It's not about me anymore. After North was born, I wanted to be there and make memories together that we would share forever. It really makes you realize how precious life is. They both give me a whole new perspective and inspire me to be the best version of myself. (sic)''