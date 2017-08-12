Kim Kardashian West's ''priorities changed'' after having children, as she realised her life wasn't ''all about [her]''.
Kim Kardashian West's ''priorities changed'' after having children.
The 36-year-old television personality has four-year-old daughter North and 20-monh-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West, and has taken to her blog to gush about her brood in honour of National Son's and Daughter's day on Friday (11.08.17).
She wrote: ''Having kids changes everything -- in the best way possible. Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom.''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star then shared the three most important lessons she has learned since being a mother - love, patience, and selflessness.
For the ''love'' portion of her post, Kim wrote: ''I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom [Kris Jenner] and dad [Robert Kardashian] felt with us.''
Next, Kim discussed her newfound patience, and said being a mother is the ''most important job'' she has.
She wrote: ''There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have. Each day, I learn something new from them and I'm so blessed to be able to be present for all of life's little moments.''
And Kim rounded off her blog post by discussing her new selfless nature, as she said having children has made her realise ''it's not about [her] any more''.
She concluded: ''It's not about me anymore. After North was born, I wanted to be there and make memories together that we would share forever. It really makes you realize how precious life is. They both give me a whole new perspective and inspire me to be the best version of myself. (sic)''
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
Queens of the Stone Age front man Josh Homme has described their new music as ''an experience''.
Vicky Cornell explains that they're planning to pay tribute with a sculpture.
It's their first foray into television.
Luc Besson has loved the Valerian story for many, many years.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...