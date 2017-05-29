Kim Kardashian West ''knew on [her] honeymoon'' that her marriage to Kris Humphries would end in divorce.

The 36-year-old reality star - who is now married to rapper Kanye West with whom she has three-year-old daughter North and 17-month-old son Saint - tied the knot with the baseball player in 2011 before filing for divorce 72 later, and has now admitted she rushed her nuptials because she wanted to be settled down when she reached the milestone age of 30.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', Kim said: ''I just thought, 'Holy s**t, I'm 30 years old, I better get this together, I better get married. I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they're getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation. I knew on our honeymoon it wasn't going to work out.''

Kris and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star were officially divorced in June 2013, just one week before the birth of her and Kanye's daughter North.

Meanwhile, Kim's relationship with Kanye is going strong after they both endured a traumatic end to 2016, with Kim being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October, and the 'Famous' rapper being hospitalised for exhaustion just one month later.

A source said of their relationship last year: ''Kanye and Kim had a stressful few months. It's been a tense time. But Kim is happy he's getting help. She's very focused on being supportive and managing the crisis that is going on.

''She is super focused on him and is being the dutiful, responsible, loving spouse that one would expect. He has a huge support group. They are incredibly loyal to him and have been around him since day one. He has their support. It's not isolated to just him and Kim.''