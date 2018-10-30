Kim Kardashian West is ''praying'' for her close friend and photographer Marcus Hyde after he was involved in a serious car crash.
The talented photographer - who is the personal photographer of the 38-year-old reality star - lost control of his Mercedes as he drove up the Malibu coast on Monday (29.10.18) night, and is said to be in a ''critical'' condition at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
And on Tuesday (30.10.18), Kim took to Twitter to post a picture message which read: ''I'm trying to find the perfect picture but I don't want to share them. We were saving these for our book. Angels are surrounding you. I'm praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back @marcushyde (sic)''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wrote alongside the image: ''Please pray for my friend @MarcusHyde (sic)''
Marcus' car is said to have smashed through a fence on the Pacific Coast Highway and crashed into the embankment.
Both the photographer and a female passenger were airlifted to the hospital, and paramedics said Marcus suffered seizures as they pulled him out of the wreck.
An exact update on their condition is unknown, but TMZ recently reported Marcus suffered ''critical head injuries.''
Shortly before his crash, the photographer had posted a picture on his Instagram story which featured the words: ''Late night cruise tonight. Fast cars only.''
Marcus is one of the Kardashian family's regular photographer, and often travels with Kim and her husband Kanye West - with whom she has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, nine months - when they go on vacation or head out on tour.
In recent months, the photographer has also shot stars including Ariana Grande, Donald Glover, and Snoop Dogg.
