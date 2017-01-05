Kim Kardashian West has posted her first selfie of 2017.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has daughter North, three, and 13-month-old son Saint with her 'Famous' rapper husband Kanye West - took to Snapchat to share a photo with her mother Kris Jenner, 61, which showed the bootylicious babe still wearing her new lip ring.

Alongside the picture in which she is throwing up the peace sign, she wrote: ''First selfie of 2017 w my mama (sic)''

It comes after the 36-year-old beauty made her first post on Instagram since she was robbed at gunpoint in October and reportedly now feels ready to get back to work and onto social media.

A source said at the time: ''It was time for Kim to get back on social media and back to work. That is a huge part of her career. She has obligations to support her family and has an entire team working for her. It was time to get back to normal.

''It's hard to put a specific price on it, but Kim lost millions and millions of dollars in work she had to pass on because of the personal events in her life this fall. It's the first time Kim has not worked since she started being a celebrity really, and Kim is a workhorse.

''She's feeling really good and strong. She had three months off and was able to spend an amazing chunk of time with her kids and [husband] Kanye, and I don't think she would trade that in for anything, but she is ready to get back into a routine and back into the swing of things. She's in a very good place and is ready to move on.''

However, Kim doesn't want to talk about what happened as she is ''not ready'' to relive it just yet.

The insider added: ''She's not ready to get into the past, but she is ready to move forward. Kim knows she has to address the robbery at some point, but she's not ready to just yet.

''She's uncomfortable talking about it still. It's the scariest thing that's ever happened to her, and for her to relive that night by every detail is something she's mentally and emotionally putting off right now.''