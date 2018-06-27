Kim Kardashian West has shared a sexy selfie - just days after she claimed she wanted to stop taking photographs of herself and live in ''real time.''
Kim Kardashian West has shared a scantily-clad selfie - just days after she claimed to have stopped taking photos of herself.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who released her own book of selfies entitled 'Selfish' in 2015 - claimed last week she no longer ''really likes'' using her phone to take self portraits because she'd rather live in the moment and enjoy her life ''in real time'', but it seems she's already had a change of heart with her new Instagram post.
In the picture, Kim posed on her knees in front of her dressing room mirror, wearing just a bralette and skimpy pants.
She captioned the image ''WTP'' - an abbreviation for ''what's the point?''
The curvaceous star - whose social networking sites are littered with lingerie shots - recently explained she no longer takes selfies because she wants to live in ''real time'' and put her phone down.
She said: ''I don't take selfies anymore, I don't really like them. It's not all about sitting there taking selfies. I just would like to live in real time a little bit more, I don't mind pictures, but I'm just not on my phone the way that I used to be.''
And, although she has 113 million followers on Instagram, a long-running TV show, a highly successful cosmetics business, a perfume line and a video game, Kim has admitted her three children, North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, five months, whom she has with her husband Kanye West, have no idea that she and the 41-year-old rapper are famous.
She said: ''It's pretty intense but at home I'm not known.
''My kids have no clue what's going on so I don't really feel it. I spend most of my time at home, so to me, obviously I get it, that I'm known, but to my family we do talk about how crazy our life has been for the past decade, and we're so grateful. We're so appreciative, and I mean, we're still exactly the same.''
