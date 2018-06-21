Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has revealed she sees her political activism as a ''longer-term mission''.
The 37-year-old reality star has successfully campaigned for Alice Marie Johnson to be pardoned after spending 21 years in prison for a non-violent drug offence, and Kim has revealed she's committed to working on other similar cases.
The curvaceous beauty - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and five-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - shared: ''It's a longer-term mission for me. I never started out thinking I was being political. I just thought I was helping people and I knew that I had the opportunity or the resources, so I used them and, you know, it worked out really well for Alice.
''I definitely saw a lot of compassion from the White House with her and I really do believe it's just the beginning.''
Kim recently secured a one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, where they discussed Alice's case.
However, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has insisted she doesn't have any long-term ambitions of running for political office.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''You know, everyone's been asking me that and I said in one interview, 'Never say never.' And then I was like, 'Why did I say that?' I don't have political aspirations. I really don't!''
In recent months, Kanye has alienated some of his long-time fans by coming out in support of President Trump.
And while Kim doesn't agree with all of President Trump's policies, she is keen to see him succeed.
She explained: ''I try to see all sides, especially after this experience. There's obviously a lot that we don't agree with, but I want him [President Trump] to win.
''I want him to succeed, because it's our country. It's so crazy that everyone doesn't want that.''
