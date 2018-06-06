Kim Kardashian West is planning ''an intimate little dinner'' for Kanye West's birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has revealed she's decided to keep things low-key for the rapper's 41st birthday on June 8 and just wants to throw him a small meal with their close friends and family at their house in Los Angeles.

Speaking to E! News, the 37-year-old beauty said: ''I'm planning a dinner for him at our house. Just an intimate little dinner with friends.''

And the 'Bound 2' hitmaker certainly deserves to be waited on hand and foot on his special day as he's been busy working in the studio over the past few months on his recently-released seven-track album 'Ye'.

Kim also left him to clear up the mess after their daughter North's unicorn-themed birthday party at the weekend and wanted him to be there when she opened her gifts.

She explained: ''He's at home babysitting. He was going to come, and he wanted to come, but I'm staying a few extra days in New York. And so I said, 'You know our daughter had her birthday party last night. She needs to wake up and open her presents, so you're going to have to take that shift.' So he did that!''

Kim's low-key approach to Kanye's birthday will no doubt come as a surprise to fans as she stocked a plane with Japanese snacks and magazines for his 40th birthday last year and made him guess where they were going.

Taking to her Twitter account earlier this year, the reality star uploaded a photograph of Kanye beaming at the camera with his stash of Japanese candy sat in front of him.

She accompanied it with the caption: ''Throwback to that time I surprised Kanye with a trip to Japan for his birthday! He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with! He was happy! (sic)''