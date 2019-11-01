Kim Kardashian West photoshopped her daughter Chicago into her family Halloween portrait.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star dressed her kids - North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, five months - as Wilma, Fred, Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Flinstone from the American sitcom 'The Flintstones', while she portrayed Betty Rubble and her husband Kanye West posed as the family pet Dino for their annual photograph to mark the spooky holiday.

However, the photo shoot didn't go according to plan as the 39-year-old star's youngest daughter refused to go anywhere near her dad because she was terrified of his large purple costume.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kim uploaded the sweet photo and wrote: ''This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family [Flintstones] dreams come true! (sic)''

That wasn't the only costume Kim donned for the creepy occasion as she also dressed as Elle Woods, who studied law in the film, from the movie 'Legally Blonde' earlier on in the evening.

Her Halloween influence was very apt, considering Kim's law studies and career ambitions.

The reality star is looking to follow in her late father Rob Kardashian's footsteps, and she's currently working in California towards sitting the state bar exam in 2022.

She has previously expressed desire to become a lawyer and move with her family to Wyoming - a dream of her husband Kanye - in the next 10 years.

When asked by Kanye where she wants to be in a decade's time, she said: ''In my mind I'm already living in those 10 years. I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles - and becoming a lawyer.''

Kim decided to pursue law after she received a ''really good result'' when she petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, which led to the First Step Act being passed.

The businesswoman - who briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but doesn't hold a degree as she never graduated - said: ''I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed.''

California is one of four US states that allows people without a degree to pass the bar by 'reading the law', meaning they intern with a practicing lawyer or judge.