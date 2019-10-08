Kim Kardashian West finds being a mum ''gruelling''.

The 38-year-old reality star has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months, with her husband Kanye West, and has said that whilst she ''loves'' being a mother, she does find it ''exhausting'' with four young children to look after.

Speaking in her 'True Hollywood Story' episode - which will air on Sunday (13.09.19) - she said: ''Being a mum is everything. [It's] the best feeling in the world. I just love being a mom. It's exhausting, it's gruelling, but it's the best.''

And Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian says her sibling's parenting skills is what she's ''most proud'' of when she thinks of her 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' co-star.

The 40-year-old star added in a preview clip for the episode: ''[I'm] most proud of Kim for the mother that she is and for the sister that she is. She's a businesswoman, travels the world, is a great wife. She's, like, a bad, bossy b***h.''

Kim's mother Kris Jenner has also praised Kim's motherly instincts, as she says the SKIMS shapewear founder had a change of perspective after welcoming her first child in 2013.

Kris told the E! show: ''Her world went from being herself and her work and her friends and her family to her daughter. Then when Saint came along, then North and Saint, and Chicago and so forth. She really puts them before herself.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently said her youngest tot Psalm - who will turn five months old on Wednesday (09.10.19) - will likely be the last addition to her family, as she has her hands full with four children and can't handle a fifth child.

When asked about the possibility of a fifth tot, Kim - who welcomed Chicago and Psalm via surrogates after having complications with her two pregnancies - wrote on social media: ''I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention (sic)''