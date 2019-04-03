Kim Kardashian West has spoke of the importance of ''forgiveness'' in the wake of the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson drama.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was said to be fuming with Khloe's former partner when he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods but it seems she is on the path of forgiving him now and she hopes he has learned a ''lesson'' from what happened.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I think there's always a time and a place for everything and I think boundaries are good, lessons are good, forgiveness is good. It's all good, but you really have to talk to the people that were more involved.''

Her comments come after it was previously claimed Kim was ''so angry'' for Khloe.

The insider shared: ''Kim is the one who is really upset about this. She's livid. She's so angry, and she's 100 percent on Khloé's side. She's there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it. They've been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they're committed to supporting each other.''

Kim treated Khloe to a vacation so she could process what happened.

The source added: ''Kim took Khloé to Palm Springs one night before the weekend so she could have a relaxing getaway. She's doing okay ... Her family continues to support her. Everyone is trying to cheer her up and be around to help. They all still talk a lot about what happened. Their opinion hasn't changed - what happened between Tristan and Jordyn is inexcusable.''

Kim's husband Kanye West has also been very protective.

They explained: ''Kanye thinks of himself as the godfather in this family, and he has the mindset that if anyone messes with one of them, they mess with them all. So right now, Tristan and Jordyn are on his list. If he never talks to them again, it's fine by him. He wasn't close to them in the first place. He's protective of the Kardashian women, all of them, and if anyone hurts them, he will always be their biggest advocate. He's 100 per cent on Khloé's side.''