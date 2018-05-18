Kim Kardashian West regrets her past Met Gala outfit.

The 37-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star rocked the red carpet at this year's fashion extravaganza in a floor-length gold Versace gown and although her style-choice perfectly complemented the 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the catholic imagination' theme, the brunette beauty has regrets over the beauty look she paired with her Balmain gown in 2016 because she wishes she had kept her natural dark brows and not ''experimented'' with the bleach.

Speaking to Vogue, she recalled: ''I went in Balmain, and I was like, OK, I'm going to do my brows lighter. But I still hadn't lost all the baby weight [after having son Saint], and I just shouldn't have been experimenting. It would've looked beautiful if my brows were just normal!''

Kim - along with sisters Kourtney, 39, and Khloe, 33 - attended the all-girls Catholic Marymount High School in Los Angeles and says she couldn't help but customise her skirt to make it shorter, similar to Alicia Silverstone's character Cher Horowitz from the movie 'Clueless'.

She said: ''I was pretty simple, except for my really short skirt - I was always getting into trouble for that. I was, like, full-on 'Clueless'.''

And the KKW Beauty mogul - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and four-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - credits her late father, Robert Kardashian, for helping her perfect her make-up skills early on after he noticed her interest in beauty and gifted her makeup lessons at the Joe Blasco School for Christmas.

She explained: ''I was obsessed, when I was fourteen, I was into black eyeliner, and my lip was, like, chocolate brown with a burgundy tone.

''He said, 'If you girls are going to wear make-up, I don't want you to look crazy.'''