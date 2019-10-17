Kim Kardashian West has been offered $1 million from VirtualMate for people to have virtual sex with her digital likeness
Kim Kardashian West has been offered $1 million for people to have virtual sex with her digital likeness.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has received a letter from a company called VirtualMate, who have created a device to allow users to have an ''interactive and immersive sexual encounter'' via the use of virtual reality and a digital contraption known as a core.
The company reached out to 38-year-old Kim - who has four children with husband Kanye West - because they receive over 1,000 requests per month from users interested in her virtual likeness.
The letter, obtained by The Blast, stated: ''First and foremost we need to get a licencing agreement in place.
''VirtualMate would like to offer Kim Kardashian $1,000,000 for use of her likeness.''
If Kim - who shot to fame after appearing in a sex tape with Ray J - agreed the deal, the company explained they would need to film her in a motion capture suit in order to digitise all her movements.
VirtualMate also offered to create both a ''younger'' and ''current'' version of the brunette beauty so that ''fans can interact with either character or both at the same time!''
The company claim the core provides a realistic experience because it can perceive ''depth, speed, and strength,'' and respond in real-time and VirtualMate promise it is a ''bridge between virtual and reality.''
The units are currently available for pre-order at a cost of $169 and a fundraiser for the project has brought in almost $100,000.
It is believed Kim isn't the only famous face the company have reached out to to request authorisation to use their digital likeness for the venture.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...