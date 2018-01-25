Kim Kardashian West has denied claims she is already thinking about her fourth child.

The 37-year-old reality star and her husband welcomed their third child Chicago West into the world last week when their surrogate mother gave birth, and whilst it was reported that the pair were already considering asking their surrogate to carry their next child, Kim has claimed that isn't the case.

Responding to a news article on Twitter which claimed Kim - who already has four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint with her spouse - had already spoken to her surrogate about having a fourth child, the beauty simply wrote: ''fake news (sic)''

Earlier this week, sources claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was keen to add to her brood, despite having only welcomed baby girl Chicago 10 days ago.

An insider said: ''Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby.

''She's so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate. Kanye was even bonding with the surrogate's husband in the delivery room.

''Kim definitely wants more kids. She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!''

And the star's 40-year-old rapper husband Kanye was also said to be on board with the idea.

The source added: ''It's true that he was really the push for baby number three because he loves kids and wants a lot.''

Kim and Kanye announced the news of Chicago's birth on Kim's website on January 16, the day after the tot was welcomed into the world.

The social media post read: ''We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.''