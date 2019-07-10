Kim Kardashian West thinks it is ''no surprise'' Kanye West's footwear line will make over $1.5 billion this year.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 16 months, and two-month-old son Psalm with her spouse Kanye West - has praised the 'Golddigger' rapper for his work ethic and wasn't shocked by the figures revealed in the latest issue of financial bible Forbes.

She tweeted: ''I watch how hard he works as he puts his soul into every idea & product that he creates.

''It's of no surprise to anyone who works w Kanye that he has been able to turn millions of $ in debt into a billion dollar empire in only 4 years - 100% on his own terms while owning it 100% (sic)''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted she is inspired by her spouse ''every single day'' and she's delighted his business has come under scrutiny.

She posted: ''Kanye on @Forbes!!! I love this cover and article. Kanye has worked so hard to build Yeezy and always stays true to his vision. He is my inspiration.

''He inspires me every single day and I'm so happy that he is getting the recognition and credit that he deserves. @Forbes (sic)''

Kim has also explained she is constantly inspired by her husband because he ''pushes people outside their comfort zone'' to help them ''grow'' and develop.

Kim told Forbes magazine: ''I've never seen anyone that pays such attention to detail.

''He pushes people to do their best and pushes people even outside of their comfort zone, which really helps people grow.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is now more picky about what brands she would like to partner with as before she would ''throw'' her name on ''anything''.

She added: ''He's just taught me as a person to never compromise and to really take ownership.

''Before, I was really the opposite. I would throw my name on anything.''