Kim Kardashian West never ''seriously'' talked to Khloé Kardashian about being her surrogate.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has never considered seriously asking her sibling to carry her third child but Kim and her husband Kanye have found the ''perfect surrogate'' outside the family.

A source told People magazine: ''Kim and Khloé visiting the doctor and talking about surrogacy was more of a story line. There were never serious talks about Khloé being the surrogate.

''They have found the perfect surrogate ... If things work out with the surrogate, they will be thrilled. But they still have a long road to go.''

Meanwhile, Kanye is reportedly keen to have ''five or six'' children with the 36-year-old reality star, despite Kim being warned by doctors against falling pregnant again after giving birth to the couple's two children, four-year-old daughter North, and 18-month-old son Saint.

A source shared: ''He would want a family of five or six if it was up to him. After having Saint, Kim was told she couldn't carry another baby - that it would be too dangerous. And she was okay with that.''

Whilst another insider added: ''Kim was never going to let herself get pregnant again. It's just too dangerous for her. Kanye was initially the one pushing for baby No. 3. They are both very excited to give their kids a sibling. Things are great between them. They act very happy together.''

Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and older sister Kourtney Kardashian previously offered to act as surrogates for the brunette beauty.

In scenes aired on 'Keeping With the Kardashians' recently, Kris explained how her own doctor has told her she no longer has viable eggs, but that doesn't mean she can't carry a baby.

Kim then asked: ''Do you want to carry mine?''

Kris replied: ''If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds. I really would.''

And Kourtney also volunteered, telling Kris: ''I already offered myself. So, don't act like you're the only Mother Theresa in here!''