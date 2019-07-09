Kim Kardashian West has ''never felt pain'' like she did in her Met Gala outfit.

The 38-year-old star - who wore a stunning custom-made, beaded, latex dress from designer Thierry Mugler for the annual fashion extravaganza - admitted the corset she had to wear caused her a lot of discomfort and left her with ''indentations'' on her body.

She told the Wall Street Journal newspaper's WSJ Magazine: ''I have never felt pain like that in my life. I'll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off -- the indentations on my back and my stomach.''

The outfit showed off Kim's tiny waist, which was achieved thanks to the custom-made, nude corset, with Spanx that stopped just above her knees.

And the reality TV beauty previously revealed while it took three assistants to strap her into the bodysuit, she also turned to acclaimed French couturier Mister Pearl for guidance on how to breathe in the ensemble.

Opening up about the Mugler-designed gown, she wrote on Instagram: ''We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches!

''I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!! (sic)''

And despite Kim's love for the outfit, she has also admitted she couldn't sit down in her gown and had to stand in the back of a van to get to the red carpet.

In a behind-the-scenes video addressing Met Gala chairwoman Anna Wintour ahead of the bash, she said: ''OK, so Anna, if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why. I'll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit.

''I can only like, half sit. I'm riding [to the Met] in a sprinter van on the way there with a pole, so I can hold on to the pole.''