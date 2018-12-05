Kim Kardashian West ''needs to ask'' Kylie Jenner if she's actually married Travis Scott.

The reality TV star has admitted if she doesn't know if her sister secretly tied the knot with the rapper, and she insisted she will be grilling the 21-year-old model in the famous family's group chat after speculation because of the couple calling each other ''wifey'' and ''hubby'' on social media.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I literally need to ask her. That is going to be my next question in our group chat.

''We were chatting on the way over here and I think we all think that's like, you know, what they call each other. But I have no idea.''

While Kim, 38, insisted while she will definitely get to the bottom of the rumours and find out the truth, she isn't sure if she'll be revealing it to the rest of the world.

She added: ''I will find out. I don't know if I will share the news with you guys, but I will [find out]. I'll have to ask, myself.''

Kim's comments come after Travis, 26, forced to speak out against cheating allegations after a blurry photo of a man - who looked a lot like him - and another woman surfaced online.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote: ''Trolls always wanna create some fake s**t to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S**T LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.

''I hate acknowledging s**t. But quit try to take joy from s**t that's good. I pray god blocks out all evil. (sic)''

Travis then added he was going to go ''back to celebrating'' as his song 'Sicko Mode' fro the album 'Astroworld' both hit number one in the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 chart.