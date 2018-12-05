Kim Kardashian West has admitted even she doesn't know if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have secretly got married, and she ''needs to ask'' the loved-up couple if the rumours are true.
Kim Kardashian West ''needs to ask'' Kylie Jenner if she's actually married Travis Scott.
The reality TV star has admitted if she doesn't know if her sister secretly tied the knot with the rapper, and she insisted she will be grilling the 21-year-old model in the famous family's group chat after speculation because of the couple calling each other ''wifey'' and ''hubby'' on social media.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I literally need to ask her. That is going to be my next question in our group chat.
''We were chatting on the way over here and I think we all think that's like, you know, what they call each other. But I have no idea.''
While Kim, 38, insisted while she will definitely get to the bottom of the rumours and find out the truth, she isn't sure if she'll be revealing it to the rest of the world.
She added: ''I will find out. I don't know if I will share the news with you guys, but I will [find out]. I'll have to ask, myself.''
Kim's comments come after Travis, 26, forced to speak out against cheating allegations after a blurry photo of a man - who looked a lot like him - and another woman surfaced online.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote: ''Trolls always wanna create some fake s**t to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S**T LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.
''I hate acknowledging s**t. But quit try to take joy from s**t that's good. I pray god blocks out all evil. (sic)''
Travis then added he was going to go ''back to celebrating'' as his song 'Sicko Mode' fro the album 'Astroworld' both hit number one in the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 chart.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...