Kim Kardashian West nearly missed Andrea Bocelli singing at her wedding.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star tied the knot with her husband Kanye West five years ago, and to mark their anniversary, she has shared some new photos of the big day - and admitted she nearly missed the classical singer because she was really late for the big day.

She wrote on Instagram: ''This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn't miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories. (sic)''

Kim and Kanye have gone from strength to strength in the years since and a source recently revealed they have ''slowed down'' to spend time with their new son Psalm.

A source said of the loved up couple - who also have children North, five, Saint, three, and 16-month-old Chicago: ''Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm. He's such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it's been an easy addition to the family... Kim and Kanye are both busy with their projects, but have slowed down a bit recently to spend quality time with Psalm ... The kids instantly fell in love with him. North will always be the one in charge, but she loves her little brother.''