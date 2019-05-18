Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have named their newborn son Psalm West, the reality star has revealed on social media.
The couple welcomed their fourth child into the world last week when he was born via a surrogate mother, and on Friday (17.05.19), 38-year-old Kim revealed the unique moniker they have chosen to bestow on the new arrival.
Posting a picture of a text message she was sent by 41-year-old Kanye which included a picture of their son asleep, Kim - who is also mother to North, five, and Saint, three, whom she carried naturally, and 16-month-old Chicago, who was also born via surrogate - simply wrote: ''Psalm West''
In the text message Kanye had sent her, he wished her a ''beautiful'' Mother's Day - which was celebrated in America on Sunday (12.05.19) - and said they were ''blessed beyond measure'' to have welcomed Psalm into the world.
He wrote: ''Beautiful Mother's Day
''With the arrival of our fourth child
''We are blessed beyond measure
''We have everything we need''
Psalm's name comes from the religious Book of Psalms, which is a book in the Christian Old Testament, as well as being the third section of the Hebrew Bible.
For the couple, the name was likely influenced by their shared Christian faith, with 'Heartless' rapper Kanye even hosting a weekly Sunday Service event which boasts a ''Christian vibe''.
Kim recently explained that Kanye's services is intended to be healing for the participants, rather than ''preaching'' about religion.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''It's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in - Jesus - and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience.''
