Kim Kardashian West was ''honoured'' to meet with Rodney Reed, after he was granted a stay of execution.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was thrilled to come face to face with the man she has been campaigning to get released from prison, after he insisted he has evidence to prove his innocence after he was convicted of raping and killing a woman in 1996.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Today, I had the honour of meeting #RodneyReed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration ... Words cannot describe the relief and hope that swept over the room in that moment. That hope had been building over the last few weeks around Rodney's case. We have seen Democrats and Republicans come together. We have seen grassroots activists and lawmakers link arms ... We have heard people all around the globe speak up. And all because of a deep belief that every man or woman accused of a crime - especially one punishable by death - deserves the chance to have all available evidence considered ... So grateful for the commitment and passion of everyone who voiced their support, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their recommendation to issue a 120 day reprieve, and the courts for issuing a stay! (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kim previously insisted she is grateful her fans are ''super supportive'' of her work in criminal justice reform.
She said of her fans: ''I'm just so glad that they've followed all of us on our life journeys, whether you know it's the life changes that we've made and for me getting so involved in justice reform ... It means a lot to me that they're super supportive.''
