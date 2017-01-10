Kim Kardashian West may be able to get her engagement ring back now that 16 people have been arrested in connection with her robbery ordeal.

The 36-year-old reality star had her $4 million diamond ring stolen from her - among other items of jewellery totalling an estimated $10 million - when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October, but reports now suggest she may be able to retrieve it after several individuals were taken into custody on Monday (09.01.17)

Two unidentified brothers allegedly ''disposed'' of the flashy bling, and police sources now believe they could be the key to retrieving it.

An insider told Us Weekly: ''They are involved in the diamond trade, and are thought to have handled the stolen jewellery.

''Their homes have been searched from top to bottom, and so has a jewellery shop in Paris which is also linked to them. The jewellery has not yet been found, but these brothers could lead us to it over the coming days.''

The source also claims that the brothers come from the Belgian city of Antwerp, where they claim jewellery ''can be sold on with no questions asked''.

They added: ''[Antwerp is] a town where jewellery can be sold on with no questions asked. The men know the industry inside out, and may well know exactly where the ring went.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has two children, daughter North, three, and 13-month-old son Saint, with her husband Kanye West - will reportedly have to relive it her ordeal again as French police try to nab those responsible.

A source said: ''Kim will now have to watch a video of all the men. The video is being sent to the United States, where she will have to watch it with American officers working with the French.''