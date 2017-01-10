Kim Kardashian West could get her engagement ring back now that 16 people have been arrested in connection with her Paris robbery.
Kim Kardashian West may be able to get her engagement ring back now that 16 people have been arrested in connection with her robbery ordeal.
The 36-year-old reality star had her $4 million diamond ring stolen from her - among other items of jewellery totalling an estimated $10 million - when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October, but reports now suggest she may be able to retrieve it after several individuals were taken into custody on Monday (09.01.17)
Two unidentified brothers allegedly ''disposed'' of the flashy bling, and police sources now believe they could be the key to retrieving it.
An insider told Us Weekly: ''They are involved in the diamond trade, and are thought to have handled the stolen jewellery.
''Their homes have been searched from top to bottom, and so has a jewellery shop in Paris which is also linked to them. The jewellery has not yet been found, but these brothers could lead us to it over the coming days.''
The source also claims that the brothers come from the Belgian city of Antwerp, where they claim jewellery ''can be sold on with no questions asked''.
They added: ''[Antwerp is] a town where jewellery can be sold on with no questions asked. The men know the industry inside out, and may well know exactly where the ring went.''
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has two children, daughter North, three, and 13-month-old son Saint, with her husband Kanye West - will reportedly have to relive it her ordeal again as French police try to nab those responsible.
A source said: ''Kim will now have to watch a video of all the men. The video is being sent to the United States, where she will have to watch it with American officers working with the French.''
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Andrew Garfield describes his new movie as "a meditation and a prayer".
The new fantasy action thriller Underworld: Blood Wars marks Kate Beckinsale's fifth appearance as tough-girl Selene
In the dramatic fantasy A Monster Calls, Sigourney Weaver plays the stoic British grandmother of the central character.
The star reveals how different she was to her female friends.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...