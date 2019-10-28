Kim Kardashian West loves that sweats have become ''really comfortable and popular''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star believes her husband Kanye West and his Yeezy label have made comfy clothes fashionable again and she feels ''blessed'' to have such an influential man in her life.

She said: ''When you get to the point where you don't care as much, it can't be a forced thing. For Rick, it has always been so true to who he is. Everyday style you want to be effortless, but still true to who you are. So maybe heels wouldn't be so practical all the time, but that's who I was for so long. I would only wear heels for so long.

''I love that sweats are really comfortable and popular. I feel that Yeezy [Kanye West's label for Adidas] has really made that a thing. I feel blessed to have learned and grown with all of the most amazing people that I admire and respect ... No, I really listen to Kanye's opinion and advice and he does the same. He'll always get the best resources. And I always know exactly what I want to wear, so it's a good combination.''

Kim also credits Kanye for teaching her about fashion when they first started dating.

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily at the Fashion Group International's Night of Stars event, where she was asked to present designer Rick Owens with an award, she added: ''No matter what phase, or no matter how much I knew about fashion or how much I didn't know about fashion, I always wore Rick. It still works with everything. I just always knew it was cool. When I knew absolutely nothing, or I didn't know who anybody was, Kanye was introducing me to so much in fashion. One of the first things he ever got me as a gift was a Rick Owens coat. I was obsessed with these Rick jackets before I knew what was cool.''