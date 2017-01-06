Kim Kardashian West enjoyed taking time away from the spotlight after she was robbed at gunpoint back in October and has ''changed for the better'' since having the time off.
Kim Kardashian West loved her ''slower life''.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has North, three, and Saint, 12 months, with her husband Kanye West - has ''changed for the better'' since she stepped out of the spotlight after being robbed at gunpoint back in October.
A source said: ''Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatised to deal with anything but her kids.
''As time went on, she realised that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.''
And the 36-year-old television personality is ''ready'' to do more work but wants to take on each project one by one.
An insider added to People magazine: ''She does seem ready now though to tackle more work. She will still be on a much slower schedule than before the robbery. She is carefully choosing work events and projects that she wants to focus on for the next few months.
''Her mindset seems very different. She acts more relaxed when it comes to work. She will definitely not go back to overloading her schedule again any time soon. She seems to have find a much better life balance. And it seems to make her much happier.''
Kim returned to social media for the first time in three months recently when she posted a photograph of her husband and her two children.
Since then, Kim has posted a string of pictures of her kids on her Instagram account and has been sending messages to her fans on Twitter.
