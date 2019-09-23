Kim Kardashian West lied about her age to star in Tupac's music video.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has revealed that long before she found fame as the best friend of Paris Hilton and after the release of her infamous 2002 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J, she, her sister Kourtney, 40, and her friends pretended to be 18 to get in the late rapper's promo in 1994, when she was just 14.

However, the 38-year-old reality star can't remember which song it was for and hasn't seen the video to know if they made the final cut.

Appearing on her close friend Jonathan Cheban's Foodgod OMFG! Podcast, Kim recalled: ''When I was 14. I was in a Tupac video. It was 1994. No one would ever know. First of all, we lied and said we were like 18 probably. I definitely looked 18. I didn't even drive. I think it was for a soundtrack. I have to call Kourtney and find out.''

Kim Stewart - the model daughter of singer Sir Rod Stewart and his ex-wife Alana Stewart - also went along to film the video which saw them walk down a runway in bikinis.

She continued: ''I've never seen the footage. We were walking down the runway like we were models. It wasn't like we were in bikinis by the pool or anything like that.

''We were literally walking down a runway and it was Kim Stewart, me, Kourtney and maybe one or two other of our friends.''

The KKW Beauty owner - who has children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months, with husband Kanye West - didn't get to meet Tupac, who died in 1997, on the set and kept it a secret from her mom Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian.

She added: ''We definitely didn't tell our parents. I never saw it ever come out and I was like bracing myself to tell my dad that I did this Tupac video.''