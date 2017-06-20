Kim Kardashian West accepted she needed to make ''the necessary changes'' to the advertising for her KKW Beauty line after she was accused of deliberately darkening her skin.

The 36-year-old reality TV star's tone appeared to be much darker than usual in the photographs for the ads and experienced a backlash from fans on social media.

Kim - who is married to rapper Kanye West - has now spoken about the furore and insisted it wasn't a deliberate measure and she never intended to offend anyone.

Speaking to The New York Times, Kim said: ''I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.

''Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.''

Kim's new beauty line is set to launch on Wednesday (21.06.17) and is set to be a big hit with Women's Wear Daily claiming industry insiders expect all the 300,000 units of her $48 Crème Contour & Highlight Kit and predict all the stock will be gone within five minutes.

This money that Kim would make in the short time would be $14.4 million.

Kim's sister Kylie Jenner had a booming success with her own beauty range; Kylie Cosmetics.