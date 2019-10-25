Kim Kardashian West has launched her ''strongest'' line of SKIMS solutionwear.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star began releasing her brand of shapewear earlier this year, and this week, she dropped a brand new line of Contour Bonded products, which are designed to give wearers maximum support.

In an Instagram post, Kim said: ''Our strongest Solutionwear is coming soon. The @skims Contour Bonded collection offers the highest level of support for super strength smoothing and lifting. Shop the Contour Bonded collection October 24 at 9AMPST / 12PM EST only at SKIMS.COM . Join the waitlist now via the link in our bio to be the first to shop. (sic)''

The new line is made up of three styles - the High Waisted Bonded Thong, High Waisted Bonded Brief, and High Waisted Bonded Short.

Kim, 38, described the products as ''extra snatching'' in the tummy area, and has said they are more fitting than the brand's original shapewear, which offers medium to high support.

The Contour Collection is strictly designed for super high support, which means they're designed to tightly contour your body with intense compression that lifts, smooths and firms.

Kim explained: ''The everyday solution wear is [more of a] medium hold and this is major hold for your tummy.''

The products in the new range are priced between $68 and $98, and come in sizes XXS to 4X.

The maximum support collection comes just one week after Kim also launched a new super comfy range, named the SKIMS Cotton Collection.

Announcing the line of comfort clothing, Kim wrote on Instagram: ''I am so excited for the @skims cotton collection to launch this Tuesday. It's the most comfortable everyday bras and underwear in all of the tones I love! The comfy basics! I'm wearing the @skims Cotton Underwire Bra ($48) in kyanite, coming soon in 31 band and cup sizes. Shop the Cotton Collection on October 15 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. (sic)''

The range included five different styles of bra and underwear, as well as thermal leggings, a cropped tank top, a t-shirt, and a slip dress.