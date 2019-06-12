Kim Kardashian West is releasing her own collection of body make-up to help ''cover'' her psoriasis.
The 38-year-old reality star has used body make up for years to camouflage her skin condition - which causes red and flaky patches - but after her favourite product was discontinued, she's decided to add it to her KKW Beauty range.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Do you guys use Body Make Up? I've used it for years to cover my psoriasis! The brand I used to use only had 2 shades and got discontinued so I am so excited for everyone to try this and my formula is [fire] (sic)''
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star will launch her Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer, Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body, Body Brush, and Skin Perfecting Body Make Up Foundation in seven shades from next Friday (21.06.19).
She added: ''So excited to announce that my @kkwbeauty Body Collection is coming! Including a Skin Perfecting Body Foundation, Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer, Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body and a Body Brush. Shop them on 06.21.19 at 12PM PST only at http://kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty (sic)''
And Kim - who has North, five, Saint, three, 16-month-old Chicago and one-month-old Psalm with her husband Kanye West - has been working on her signature formula for ''over a year'' to make sure they are perfectly ''creamy and blendable''
She tweeted: I've been working on these formulas for over a year now and I'm so happy with how creamy and blendable they all are. You can layer the formulas together or use them individually to achieve how much coverage and shimmer you want. I can't wait for you guys to try this collection!! (sic)''
