Reality TV beauty Kim Kardashian West knew ''nothing'' during her appearance on 'Family Feud', according to host Steve Harvey.
The 37-year-old reality star - who appeared on the game show alongside her husband Kanye, and three of his family members - didn't prove to be of much use to her own team, according to host Steve Harvey.
He told 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': ''Kim didn't know nothing.''
Originally, Kim was set to face Paris Hilton and her family on the popular show, but the blonde beauty cancelled at the last moment.
And Kanye - with whom she has North, four, Saint, two, and three-month-old daughter Chicago - jumped at the chance to get involved with the episode, which saw them compete against the likes of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
Steve shared: ''They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hiltons against the Kardashians. The Hiltons cancelled so Kanye, who's a big fan of 'Family Feud' said, 'I want to play.'
''So, he brought his family - people you don't know, these cousins. They were just the best because they were just, like, hood.''
Perhaps surprisingly, Kanye - who is known for his erratic behaviour - proved to be the most enthusiastic of the contestants.
Steve explained: ''Kanye was the best 'Family Feud' celebrity panelist we've ever had on the show. He loves the show.
''His people said, 'Steve , this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we've been working for him.' Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled. Tune in and you'll see Kanye smiling.''
Another of the contestants who made a particularly strong impression on Steve was Jonathan Cheban, Kim's long-time pal.
The 61-year-old TV star - who has been presenting 'Family Feud' since 2010 - said: ''The dude on the end, he was the extra. He was a lot.''
