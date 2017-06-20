Kim Kardashian West has branded Kanye West as her ''best friend''.

The 36-year-old television personality recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with the 'Famous' rapper - with whom she has four-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint - and has revealed the secret to their lasting marriage is remaining ''good friends''.

Kim said: ''I think we started off as friends for so many years. We were friends when we were in other relationships and we were such a good support system for each other for so long, and I think that really helped to be the basis of our relationship.

''We're just such good friends. My friends and my sisters are all like 'You guys can sit and talk in a room' and I know when we're 80 and can hardly move we're just going to be talking and talking.

''We're just best friends. And I think that's what's so important for us in our marriage.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also spoke about the horrific ordeal she endured when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, last year, and said the incident actually changed her life ''for the better'' as it put things into perspective.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The View' on Tuesday (20.06.17), the brunette beauty said: ''I think in life things happen to you for a reason, and you really do have to pay attention. And I got the message, it totally changed my life for the better. I've said before I'm grateful for that experience even though that might sound crazy, because I just learned so much and something had to change.

''The things that were important to me before and the things that I liked to show off before are definitely not the things I like to show off now. I'm just grateful for those experiences.''