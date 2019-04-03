Kim Kardashian West says her husband Kanye West's Sunday Service is a ''healing experience'' for him.

The 'I Love It' hitmaker has been hosting the weekly event on the outskirts of Los Angeles for several weeks, and his 38-year-old wife Kim - with whom he has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 13 months, and a fourth child on the way - has said the musical service is intended to be healing for the participants, rather than ''preaching'' about religion.

She said: ''It's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in - Jesus - and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience.''

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star insists the Sunday Service is suitable for anyone of any religion, despite the Christian focus.

She added to Elle magazine: ''Absolutely! Kourtney's best friends come all the time and they're Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday; they loved it. Everyone that comes understands it's just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week.''

Kanye, 41, is set to bring his Sunday Service to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival later this month, after previously backing out of a headline shot at the iconic show following a disagreement over his staging wishes.

In a video posted to Kim's Twitter account, he said: ''We'd like to make an announcement that we just booked another show. We will be doing Sunday Service, sunrise at Coachella.

''Only one date that mountain would be available to us: Easter Sunday at Coachella. That confirmation was confirmed last night.''

Kanye was believed to have originally pulled out of headlining Coachella because organisers wouldn't let him perform in a custom-built dome.