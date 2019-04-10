Kim Kardashian West suffered from ''anxiety'' during her husband Kanye West's political controversy.

The 41-year-old rapper caused a stir online when he publicly tweeted his support for controversial US president Donald Trump, and Kim - with whom he has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 14 months, and a fourth child on the way - has admitted his views caused ''such an issue'' in their relationship, because she ''used to care so much'' about how people online saw her spouse.

She said: ''He doesn't represent either side. But he doesn't want to be told what he should be. It can be confusing. I get it ... I can be sitting there crying: 'OH, MY GOD! TAKE OFF THE RED HAT!' Because he really is the sweetest person with the biggest heart. I stopped caring, though. Because I used to care so much. I was making it such an issue in our relationship. And in my life. It gave me so much anxiety.''

And it isn't just Kanye's views that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has ''stopped caring'' about, as she also says she no longer ''pays attention'' when critics make false accusations about her.

Speaking to Vogue's May 2019 issue, she added: ''I don't pay attention to that anymore. I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what's important to me after they've met me.''

Meanwhile, Kim was recently reported to be finding it ''difficult to prepare mentally'' for the arrival of her fourth child, who is being born via a surrogate mother, just as her third tot Chicago was last year.

An insider said: ''[Kim] feels unprepared, [but] as soon as the baby is born, she will feel better. She thinks it's difficult to prepare mentally for a new baby.

''Kim and Kanye are both very excited. Chicago grew so quickly, so they are happy about having one last baby in the house. But this is it, they both say. Four kids is the perfect number for them.''