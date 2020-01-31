Kim Kardashian West is ''very open and honest'' with her children about prison reform.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is currently training to be a lawyer like her late father Robert Kardashian and has been working on prison reform, something which her four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months, who she shares with her husband Kanye West - are very aware of.

She said: ''They have met Alice [Johnson]. Two of my kids met Momolu [Stewart], who's in the documentary and has gotten out. They are around the people that I hang around, and know what I'm going through. I'm very open and honest with them about what I'm doing. They just see so much, you know, they see that I have to study, they see that I go to school, just like they go to school and we talk about little things like that.

''I have always been really open and honest with my kids about what I'm doing and what's going on, and I think they'll appreciate it, definitely when they get older.''

Kim feels the United States' sentencing laws are ''just so unfair''.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she added: ''I always watch true crime shows and it's always from the victim's point of view. It's never from the person that had been through so much trauma that no one ever hears about.

''I do believe that people that have done a crime deserve to serve time, but I think people should understand and see that our sentencing laws are just so unfair, and not accurate to maybe what that crime is ... Our whole system has to change. If we took that money and put it into rehab centres and therapy instead of prisons, I think our world would be so much safer.''