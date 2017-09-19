Kim Kardashian West is the fittest she's ''ever been.''

The 36-year-old reality TV star - who has two children North, four, and Saint, 21 months, with her husband Kanye West - has been working really hard to get back into shape over the past 18 months and believes she's the best she's ever looked at the moment.

Speaking to Allure magazine, she said: ''I'm, like, the most fit I've ever been.''

And, although she's one of the most famous stars in the world, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star actually finds her body-building trainers on Instagram.

Asked where she hires her trainers, Kim - who works out for an hour and a half every day - said: ''You go and you find this bodybuilder on Instagram and you contact her. You find someone who had an amazing transformation after she had a baby.''

And it looks like her exercise regime is paying off as Kim has been praised for her fitness ability by her younger sister Khloé Kardashian during a recent workout session.

A clip of the raven-haired beauty perfecting the exercise was shared on Snapchat, in which her 32-year-old sibling can be heard shouting: ''How'd you do that? You're so good Kimberly. That's crazy. Kim is like a legit jump roper.''

This praise comes after Kim admitted she wanted to lose an ''extra seven pounds''

And the 'Selfish' author has hinted she is a hard task-master and will work out in her ''ghetto garage'' instead of on a beautiful setting so she doesn't get distracted.

Speaking in a clip where she slammed Khloé and her older sister Kourtney, 38, for not being focused. She said: ''[Khloé] you're Snapchatting! We need to f**king work out. This is why I work out in my f**king ghetto garage over this gorgeous basketball court.''