Kim Kardashian West is shocked by her own success.

The 37-year-old beauty has starred on the reality TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' since 2007, but Kim has admitted she never expected the programme to be such a hit.

Kim - who has become one of the most recognisable people in the world over the last decade - confessed: ''I thought I was just going to run my clothing store. I didn't think [the show] would go beyond season one or two. And then as things were happening, my mom and I were so excited.''

Kim appears on the show alongside her close family, which includes mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, as well as half-sisters Kendall and Kylie.

But in spite of the programme's success, the brunette beauty acknowledges that she and her family have made numerous errors over the years.

She told Vogue India magazine: ''We didn't even know what we were starting, but we knew we were in it together. We definitely made so many mistakes. At first, we would be involved in anything.

''But it helped us work our way up to now, to launching a beauty brand completely by myself, and funding it all.''

Kim believes that the authenticity of her family is the real reason for the success of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

And the reality star feels proud that they might've helped people to overcome their biggest challenges through their own life experiences.

Kim, who is married to rapper Kanye West, explained: ''There are so many topics that we talk about that are relevant in the world. I mean, there's so many people that have come to me and said, 'You know what? My father transitioned, too.' And I think about that.

''If we can help one person with what is going on in our lives, that is so worth it.''

Asked about the best traits of her family members, she said: ''My brother's sense of humour. Kendall's sweetness. Khloe's I-don't-give-a-f**k attitude.

''Kourtney's savviness around finances. Kylie's ability to just go for it and not care what other people's opinions are. And my mom's nurturing.''