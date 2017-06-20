Kim Kardashian West is ''so excited'' about the launch of KKW Beauty this week.

The 36-year-old American television personality is set to unveil her eponymous cosmetics range on Wednesday (21.06.17), and the raven-haired beauty can't wait to reveal the capsule, which includes a cream contour kit, highlighter products and ''great brushes''.

Speaking about her latest project to ET Online, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star said: ''We're launching with a contour kit, so it's going to be cream contour and highlighters in this collection with great brushes. I'm so excited about it.''

And the fashion mogul has admitted ever since she was a teenager she has always been business-minded.

The 'Selfish' author, who launched Kardashian Beauty in 2012 with her siblings Kourtney, 38, and Khloé, 32, as well as their boutique D-A-S-H in 2006 - said: ''I really cared more about the business and running our clothing stores at the beginning ... thinking, 'Oh, we'll do a reality show because it'll bring attention to the store and to the business'.

''So, I always had that mindset, I always wanted work. Since I was 15 years old I was working in a clothing store and then in my dad's office.''

Kim - who has four-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - is set for a busy year ahead as she has recently teamed up with her youngest half-sister Kylie Jenner, 19, on a lipstick line for her brand Kylie Cosmetics earlier this year, and she is set to launch her new show 'Glam Masters'.

Speaking previously about her Lifetime TV show, which will follow hunt for new beauty and fashion experts to join her loyal style team, she said: ''New project alert! So excited I get to work with @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world! (sic).''