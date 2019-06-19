Kim Kardashian West is ''obsessed'' with her Loose Shimmer Powder from her body make-up collection.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has formulated her own skin perfecting range for her KKW beauty line - has teased the much-anticipated powders, which she has revealed give her face and body a ''more intense glow'', especially if you use her three products from the line together.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: ''My new Loose Shimmer Powders for Face & Body are so silky and blingy!! I love using them on top of the Body Shimmer when I want a more intense glow. The powder also helps set the liquid body makeup and shimmer if you are layering all 3 products together.

''I'm obsessed with my new @kkwbeauty Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body in Gold. I love how silky and blingy these powders are!! They also help set the liquid body makeup and shimmer if you are layering all 3 products together. Launching this Friday at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will launch her Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer, Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body, Body Brush and Skin Perfecting Body Make Up Foundation in seven inclusive shades on Friday (21.06.19).

She said: ''My new @kkwbeauty Loose Shimmer Powder in Pearl is a gorgeous ice pink champagne shade. You can use the shimmer alone or layer it with the Body Makeup for an extra glow. The powder also helps set the liquid body makeup and shimmer if you are layering all 3 products together.

''In this video I'm using my new @kkwbeauty Loose Shimmer Powder For Face & Body in Pearl. I love using the powders on top of the Body Shimmer when I want a more intense glow. Launching this Friday at 12pm pst at http://kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty (sic)''