Kim Kardashian West is ''obsessed'' with make-up, according to make-up artist Pat McGrath.

The 46-year-old make-up expert boasts a large celebrity clientele, and she has revealed the 36-year-old American television personality is one of her ''rare girlfriends'' who shares the same interest in cosmetic products and new beauty trends as her.

Speaking to Elle UK Online, the mogul said: ''Kim is one of those rare girlfriends who is truly just as obsessed with make-up as I am.''

And Pat has admitted she will spend hours talking about make-up with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, which sees them exchange beauty secrets with one another.

Pat added: ''We can literally talk about products for hours! We share all our secrets.''

And one of the mogul's top tips is to experiment with various products and methods of applying them because she believes there is no such thing as a mistake.

Pat, who received The Foundation's Award at the 2017 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) on Monday (05.06.17), explained: ''Anyone who knows or works with me knows I don't believe there's such a thing as a 'mistake'. With that in mind, I celebrate all aspects of make-up and find something beautiful in all 'trends'.

''I remember, years ago, working on Amber Valetta and making her a beautiful, bronzed contoured look in the Versace campaigns of the late '90s. It's so fun for me to watch how that look has evolved.''

And Pat strives to make her muses feel confident and to encourage them to serve as ''beauty inspirations'' for other people.

She said: ''Being a #McGrathMuse is about confidence, individuality, and character. I want the people we elevate to icon-status to serve as beauty inspirations for everyone around the world.

''From the beginning of my career I've used make-up as a vehicle to express my vision; my obsessions, inspirations and addictions. There's nothing more rewarding than seeing young people recreate some of my iconic looks. especially the Dior x Galliano ones that took us 18 hours to create in 45 minutes and then running out to the club - or the deli.''