KKW beauty is releasing its first ever mascara this Friday (23.11.18) as a part of the brand's Glam Bible Smokey Volume 1 set , which features a full collection of products.
Kim Kardashian West is launching her first mascara.
The 37-year-old reality star's KKW Beauty is releasing its first ever mascara this Friday (23.11.18) and the lash-booster comes as a part of the brand's Glam Bible Smokey Volume 1 set, which features a full collection of products that allow you to re-create the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's signature look.
The product is described as a long-lasting creamy formula which defines lashes instantly and the beauty mogul claims the mascara is the ''Holy Grail'' of beauty needs and is the perfect Christmas gift for loved ones.
In a statement, she said: ''This is the Holy Grail for all my beauty needs, I wanted everyone to have access to the products and tools you need to recreate some of my favourite looks, and there's no better time to treat yourself or your loved ones than the Holidays!''
The Glam Bible also includes a new six-shade eyeshadow palette, false lashes, a black pencil liner, a brick red blush, a glittering gold highlighter, a peach lip liner, two lipsticks with peachy tones, a make-up sponge, a lip and eyeliner sharpener and finally, a powder puff.
The collection will be released this Black Friday, November 23 on kkwbeauty.com.
This isn't the only exciting news from the brand as it was announced earlier this month that Kim would be collaborating for a new make-up collection with half-sister Kylie Jenner - who owns Kylie Cosmetics.
The pair previously joined forces for a cosmetics collection in 2017, and have now announced that ''part two'' is just around the corner, as they'll release a new joint collection which will also drop on Black Friday.
