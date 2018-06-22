Kim Kardashian West claims her interest in selfies is now over despite her releasing a book of selfies, a selfie phone case and giving selfie masterclasses.
Kim Kardashian West says her selfie taking days are coming to an end.
The 37-year-old beauty is one of the stars who helped make the photo phenomenon popular all over the world, even releasing her own book of selfies entitled 'Selfish' in 2015.
But Kim claims she's bored of the trend now and intends to post more traditional pictures on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.
In an interview on UK TV show 'This Morning' at at the launch of her new KKW pop-up shop, she said: ''I don't take selfies anymore, I don't really like them. It's not all about sitting there taking selfies. I just would like to live in real time a little bit more, I don't mind pictures, but I'm just not on my phone the way that I used to be.''
Despite her claim that selfies are not that interesting to her now, Kim's Instagram is still punctuated with plenty of selfies so she has not gone cold turkey yet.
In the intriguing chat, Kim also opened up about her family life at home with husband Kanye West and their children, North, four, Saint, two, and four-month-old Chicago.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star insists despite her and Kanye's huge fame the older kids are oblivious to the fact their parents are celebrities.
She said: ''It's pretty intense but at home I'm not known. My kids have no clue what's going on so I don't really feel it. I spend most of my time at home, so to me, obviously I get it, that I'm known, but to my family we do talk about how crazy our life has been for the past decade, and we're so grateful. We're so appreciative, and I mean, we're still exactly the same.''
