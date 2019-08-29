Kim Kardashian West has been branded a ''war angel'' by the woman who she helped to get out of prison.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star recruited former prisoner Alice Marie Johnson to model her new SKIMS Solutionwear collection and in a promotional video, Alice has spoke about how she feels blessed to have met Kim and thanked her for changing her life.

Speaking in the video, she said: ''Kim saw a video of me. She heard my story. She said this is so unfair and by the way, I didn't even know who Kim Kardashian was. She went to war for me, to fight for my freedom. That's why I call her my war angel because nothing stood between her and my freedom. I was set free ... so now every moment is precious to me ... To breathe in freedom, that is precious to me.''

Alice was pardoned last year after spending 21 years in prison for a non-violent drug offence and she had previously revealed she thinks Kim will make a great lawyer one day.

Asked if Kim would make a good lawyer, she said: ''I know Kim would. She is smarter than probably you realise she is. When I talked to the rest of the family and they were sharing the little girl Kim and how she was always on her father's coattails, wanting to know about his cases. One thing I really admire about what she's doing is if she's going to do this work, she's making herself knowledgeable.

''My case is where she got bit by that bug. That seed was planted by her father and when I came along, I was the water that was poured on the seed of wanting to help others and to be an attorney ... I really applaud her for stepping out to fulfil that dream she had all along and needed someone to come and say 'You need to do this.'''