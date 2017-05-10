Kim Kardashian West is a ''legit jump roper''.

The 36-year-old American television personality - who has three-year-old daughter North and 17-month-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West - has been praised for her fitness ability by her younger sister Khloé Kardashian during a recent workout session.

A clip of the raven-haired beauty perfecting the exercise was shared on Snapchat, in which her 32-year-old sibling can be heard shouting: ''How'd you do that? You're so good Kimberly. That's crazy. Kim is like a legit jump roper.''

This praise comes shortly after the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted she wanted to lose an ''extra seven pounds'' two months ago.

And the 'Selfish' author has hinted she is a hard task-master and will work out in her ''ghetto garage'' instead of on a beautiful setting so she doesn't get distracted.

Speaking in a clip where she slammed Khloé and her older sister Kourtney, 38, for not being focused. She said: ''[Khloé] you're Snapchatting! We need to f**king work out. This is why I work out in my f**king ghetto garage over this gorgeous basketball court.''

However, Kim has revealed she avoids posting her fitness regime on social media because she is different to her sisters, although she has admitted she exercises ''every single day for over an hour''.

Speaking in another video on the site, the entrepreneur said: ''So I never Snapchat my workouts and I don't know why. I'm just not Kourtney and Khloe. But I work out but it's like, if I don't snap it, then it's as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.''

And not only does Kim work out regularly she also enjoys eating avocado with eggs, cucumbers and slices of tomato for breakfast, as well as pressed juices to help her maintain her slender frame.