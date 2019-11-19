Kim Kardashian West's sons have inspired her to continue with her work on criminal justice reform as she wants to make the world a ''safe and fair'' one for all.
Kim Kardashian West's sons have inspired her to continue with her work on criminal justice reform.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is training to be a lawyer and hopes her work will make a ''safe and fair'' world for all, particularly for her two sons - Saint, three, and Psalm, six months.
She said: ''When you become a mum, you become so protective. You want to, hopefully, make their world the most perfect place ever. And ours obviously isn't. And I definitely see how, especially, like, black men, are treated in this country, still differently. And I'm raising two black men and so I want to make sure that my world and their world is as safe and as fair as possible.''
And the 39-year-old reality television star is ''so glad'' that she's gone on such a ''journey'' with her legal work.
She added: ''It's just been such a journey that I didn't ever imagine I would be on. But I'm so glad that I am.
''And I just love that we've been able to just get a lot of work done and I just don't want to stop that.''
Kim recently met with Rodney Reed, who was granted a 120-day stay of execution. Rodney was convicted of murder 21 years ago, but has always protested his innocence and he will now have his case reviewed by a court.
Speaking on US breakfast show, Today, she shared: ''When we got the news it was just this, like, overwhelming sigh of relief and hope. It was emotional. It was extremely emotional, and he said, 'Praise Jesus.' I could just feel his soul when he said that.''
