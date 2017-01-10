Kim Kardashian West is reportedly feeling ''a lot of fear'' after 16 people were arrested in connection with her robbery in Paris.

The 36-year-old television personality was held at gunpoint and robbed of her jewellery in the French capital in October, and an expert psychologist has now claimed the news of the arrest of 16 people who are alleged to be involved with the incident could ''trigger old feelings'' such as ''fear and anxiety'' for the brunette beauty.

Psychologist Steven Ornstein said: ''The arrests will absolutely trigger old feelings and stir up a lot of fear and anxiety.''

The news comes after it was recently revealed that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star may be subjected to the ordeal again as French police want her to watch video footage of those arrested in order to help them catch the criminals.

A source said recently: ''Kim will now have to watch a video of all the men. The video is being sent to the United States, where she will have to watch it with American officers working with the French.''

And whilst Steven says Kim - who has two children, North, three, and Saint, 13 months, with husband Kanye West - may have trouble dealing with the ''painful memories'' of her ordeal, facing those responsible could be the start of a ''healing experience''.

He told HollywoodLife.com: ''I'm sure there is a sense of relief on one level, but on another level it means Kim has to deal with all of these painful memories again, especially if she has to go back to Paris and face those who have been arrested. But in the long run, it could end up being a healing experience for her.''

French news outlets reported on Monday (09.01.17) that 16 people had been arrested in connection with the robbery after police identified them through DNA which was found on some of the recovered items.