Kim Kardashian West considers herself to be ''self-absorbed''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star had no problem about admitting her own obsession with herself when she was asked about it on social media.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ''Is it me, or is @KimKardashian Sooo Self-absorbed.. even when she's saying Nothing.. lol & I Like the Kardashians #KUWTK. (sic)''

To which she replied: ''No it's not you, I totally am!''

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old television personality - who has North, four, Saint, two, and newborn daughter Chicago with her husband Kanye West - previously revealed she plans to tone down her nude photoshoots in the future but did that famous one because she thought it would be the last time she'd have a good body.

Asked if she plans to curb the naked shoots in the future, she told Allure magazine: ''Yes. I'm like, I'm going to tone it down. But then I'm like, Wait, I can't be doing it in 10 years, so - I might as well. I don't know what the age cutoff is ... I was actually pregnant in that [nude] photo. I just found out I was pregnant and so I had to dye my hair back. I thought, 'You know what this is my one last shot of a good photo before my body is done,' so I took a pic ... I was truly was baffled when people still cared. They have seen me naked 500 times.''

Kim tries not to get upset by online critics, but she can understand why others get ''hurt'' and she does occasionally get overwhelmed by the negativity.

She explained: ''I have thick skin and this isn't for everyone. I can see why people get hurt and are bothered by it. I do break down at times. I'm just like it's not OK for people to say these awful things. For people to have all this keyboard courage to say the craziest things about you is OK and it's not OK.''