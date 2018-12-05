Kim Kardashian West thinks she did ''something really special to deserve'' having Saint West as a son.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday (05.12.18) to ring in her son's third birthday with a picture of the tot lounging on some outdoor furniture, and said she believes she was blessed when he was born.

Kim - who has Saint, as well as daughters North, five, and Chicago, 10 months, with her husband Kanye West - wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon. I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back. (sic)''

Saint celebrated his birthday in a joint bash with his cousin Reign - whose parents are Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick - who turns four on December 14.

The party was Tarzan-themed, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars took to social media to share images of the celebration.

Kim said in one clip: ''So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan. And we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party and a jungle in my house.''

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed that becoming a mother to her three tots changed her outlook on life, as she says she now ''doesn't give a f**k about anything'' other than her family.

She said: ''Being a mom just not makes you give a f**ck about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away.

''Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded.''

And Kim believes her authentic nature is one of the reasons behind her success and that of her siblings.

She added: ''I think our family is definitely really relatable. I mean we know that we definitely show a side that's not as relatable, but I think it's the balance of being in between, of seeing us come up and doing that with us and sharing those experiences with us.

''I think it's because [fans] can sense our authenticity with one another.''