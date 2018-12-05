Kim Kardashian West thinks she did ''something really special to deserve'' having Saint West as a son.
Kim Kardashian West thinks she did ''something really special to deserve'' having Saint West as a son.
The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday (05.12.18) to ring in her son's third birthday with a picture of the tot lounging on some outdoor furniture, and said she believes she was blessed when he was born.
Kim - who has Saint, as well as daughters North, five, and Chicago, 10 months, with her husband Kanye West - wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon. I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back. (sic)''
Saint celebrated his birthday in a joint bash with his cousin Reign - whose parents are Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick - who turns four on December 14.
The party was Tarzan-themed, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars took to social media to share images of the celebration.
Kim said in one clip: ''So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan. And we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party and a jungle in my house.''
Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed that becoming a mother to her three tots changed her outlook on life, as she says she now ''doesn't give a f**k about anything'' other than her family.
She said: ''Being a mom just not makes you give a f**ck about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away.
''Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded.''
And Kim believes her authentic nature is one of the reasons behind her success and that of her siblings.
She added: ''I think our family is definitely really relatable. I mean we know that we definitely show a side that's not as relatable, but I think it's the balance of being in between, of seeing us come up and doing that with us and sharing those experiences with us.
''I think it's because [fans] can sense our authenticity with one another.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...